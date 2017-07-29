Subbies at war with Multiplex contractor: Council says

Council says it employed an extremely experienced and efficient project manager to oversee the delivery of Stage 1 of the Bundaberg Multiplex project.

BUNDABERG Regional Council says it has discussed concerns relating to Oasis Construction and Stage 1 of the Bundaberg Multiplex building with several subcontractors.

"Council is aware that some of the subcontractors have settled their claims while other issues of a contractual or service delivery nature need to be worked through with Oasis by the individual subcontractors,” a council spokesman said.

"Council cannot comment on claims by subcontractors that they were 'left to run the show' in the absence of Oasis staff.

"Council is aware that the chief contractor did employ more than one foreman during construction but this remained a matter for the contractor.

"Council employed an extremely experienced and efficient project manager to oversee the delivery of the project and is satisfied that a building meeting the council and community requirements has been delivered within budget and to a required construction standard.”

The spokesman said the appointment of Oasis Constructions was a matter for a previous council who observed a proper tender process in making the appointment.

"The current council has a different approach to the awarding of contracts involving local contractors,” he said.

"Construction of Stage 2 of the Bundaberg Multiplex was awarded to local firm Murchie Constructions.

"Oasis Constructions did not tender for this work.”