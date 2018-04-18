Sub-branch moving forward after president's ousting

NEW ROLES: Sub-branch board members (right to left) acting president Mat Louden (right), treasurer Jenny Waldron, secretary Leone Wilson and committee members Heidi Close, Terry Freebody and Helen Blackburn.

NEW ROLES: Sub-branch board members (right to left) acting president Mat Louden (right), treasurer Jenny Waldron, secretary Leone Wilson and committee members Heidi Close, Terry Freebody and Helen Blackburn. Shane Jones

THE RSL Bundaberg Sub-Branch has moved to assure residents that Bundy's Anzac Day services will go ahead as planned, despite the sub-branch being without a president.

After months of internal unrest, board resignations and reshuffles, and a vote of no-confidence passed against now-former president Paul Tramacchi, he was officially removed from his role at Sunday's annual general meeting.

Following the election of a raft of new committee members at the AGM, attended by a large number of members, the sub-branch is now a united front and has put out the welcome mat to anyone who wants to be involved in Anzac Day activities next Wednesday.

In a statement, the board said the sub-branch was moving forward with "its Anzac Day commemorate activities”.

"The RSL Sub Branch wishes to assure the Bundaberg ex-service members and Bundaberg community that the newly elected board is moving forward with its Anzac Day commemorate activities and will be working closely with all members to ensure the RSL's core business remains central to our ongoing activities,” the statement said.

"The Bundaberg RSL Sub-Branch invites any members of the community (you don't need to be a ex-service or an RSL member) who would like to assist with Anzac Day commemorations to please contact the sub-branch by phoning 4132 6512.”

The new board has also made a commitment to keep members up to date with developments as it moves to appoint a new president next month.

"Bundaberg RSL Sub-Branch members will continue to be kept abreast of sub-branch activities through our newsletters and quarterly general meetings,” its statement outlined.

"The first of these being held on Sunday, May 13, at 9am at the RSL building on Quay St.

"This meeting will also have the opportunity to elect a new president.

"The Bundaberg RSL Sub-Branch Board takes this opportunity to thank sub-branch members and the Bundaberg community for their ongoing support and welcome any ex-serving men and women to join the sub-branch.”

The Bundaberg Anzac Day Dawn Service will be held outside the RSL from 4.10am with Civic Service marches to begin at 8.30am in Bourbong St, turning at the Cenotaph and up to Anzac Park