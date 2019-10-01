Stylish Bundy duo dressed for success with launch of website

TEAMING UP: Husband and wife duo Charles (CJ) and Jenae Cannon are excited about the relaunch of Lightning Boy Clothing.

TEAMING UP: Husband and wife duo Charles (CJ) and Jenae Cannon are excited about the relaunch of Lightning Boy Clothing. Mikayla Haupt

FOR Lightning Boy Clothing, inspiration and passion strikes more than twice.

Fashion has always been a constant in Charles (CJ) Cannon's life, from rearranging his sister's Cabbage Patch Doll outfits around, to styling his siblings and designing painted T-shirts before he was even out of high school, he started teaching himself to sew at 19 and now CJ and his wife Jenae have teamed up get Lightning Boy Clothing to the world.

Self-taught, CJ said working on the creative side of the fashion industry the only thing he can see himself doing.

He said in 2016 he went through a couple of collections and took some time to find what the brand meant and in the last week have relaunched in the public eye.

Jenae said for CJ it has always been Lightning Boy so just do it.

Metaphoric of his style and presence, CJ said while he likes lightning it goes deeper than that.

"I was pretty well known in high school, I played sports but I wasn't a jock, and I had a lot of friends but I wasn't the loud, boisterous type - I spoke through my clothing and my shoes, and in that respect I think that lightning does the same," he said.

"It's very well known, it's very in your face but the thunder roll is what you actually hear after not the initial lightning."

Jenae said it's bold without making a sound.

For CJ style he like to put a spin on classic silhouettes while remaining within the confines of simple and comfortable.

"We like to throw things on and feel comfortable," he said.

"I'm really big on layers, I really like to design pieces that can work together constantly.

"I'll do shirts, sweat shirts and jackets in different lengths so when you put it on it creates a cool layered affect.

Similar to the way in which lightning strikes, CJ said he could be at the dinner table and then inspiration hits him.

From tanks to T-shirts, pants, ponchos and jackets, from neck to ankle Lightning Boy Clothing has you covered.

And each piece is designed to compliment each other.

The website is looking to launch in two weeks, but in the mean time the lookbook is online, visit www.lightningboy.com.au.

To keep up-to-date head to the Facebook or Instagram page.