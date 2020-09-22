Menu
‘STUPIDLY GUILTY’: Man in court over weapon and drug ‘trophy’

Rhylea Millar
22nd Sep 2020 5:00 AM
A BUNDABERG man has told a magistrate he pleads "stupidly guilty" after police caught him with a drug "trophy" and weapon.

Appearing in the Bundaberg Magistrates Court yesterday, Shane Andrew Volker was charged with the unlawful possession of a pipe which had been used to smoke drugs and an electrical antipersonnel device which falls under weapons category R.

Police intercepted Volker on September 2 and after conducting a search of his vehicle, found a glass pipe and a handmade taser which had been constructed out of batteries and prongs.

When asked how he would plead to the charges, Volker told Magistrate Andrew Moloney that he was "stupidly guilty."

The defendant told the court he had been out of trouble for more than 12 years, which is when he last used the pipe.

He said he kept it as a "trophy" to remind himself of how far he had come since giving up drugs.

Volker said a friend gave him the taser which was cheap and poorly constructed about a year ago and it had been sitting in his car ever since.

He said the taser was initially much larger in size but he pulled it apart and only kept the end piece out of curiosity, because he wanted to "see how the bloody thing worked."

Admitting he regretted his decisions to keep the items, the defendant was fined $300 and the items were forfeited for destruction. No conviction was recorded.

