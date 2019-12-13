‘Stupid’ driver slammed after crash

A driver towing a large boat who lost control of his four-wheel-drive vehicle while dangerously attempting to overtake other cars at high speed has been slammed by commenters online.

Video shows the 4WD overtaking two cars on Braidwood Road in NSW before the vehicle and the boat it's towing begin to dangerously fishtail.

Within seconds, the car loses control and rolls onto the road.

The crash was captured on dashcam and shared by popular group Dash Cam Owners Australia on YouTube yesterday.

The car towing a boat attempts to overtake two cars. Picture: Dash Cam Owners Australia

The car begins to fishtail across the road. Picture: Dash Cam Owners Australia

The video has attracted more than 1000 comments from people who were shocked at the driver's disregard for their own safety and the safety of others.

A witness runs to help after the crash. Picture: Dash Cam Owners Australia

One commenter said the driver was "crazy level stupid", while others said it was just "lucky he didn't take another's life, or his own".

"Laid waste to everything he owns showin' off to his mate," one user commented.

"We have all done stupid things while driving at some point in our lives, but it's the level of stupid that is the topic of discussion here," a YouTube user commented.

"Why would you overtake two cars at high speed with a boat on a trailer behind you? He should have just kicked back, turned the music up and enjoyed the scenery.

"Would have gotten to his destination quickly enough and his car and boat would have been in one piece each, not scattered across the road in thousands of pieces."

"Well at least he got in front, that should save him some time," another commenter said sarcastically.

The video showed footage of the driver standing by his upturned car after the accident and claimed he'd managed to escape the shocking crash without injury.