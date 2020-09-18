Menu
Emergency services investigate a crash between a plane and a helicopter at Caloundra Airport. Picture: Patrick Woods
Stunt plane, helicopter crash on Coast runway

lucy rutherford
18th Sep 2020 2:10 PM
A plane and a helicopter have collided on the runway at Caloundra Airport.

A Queensland Fire and Emergency Services spokeswoman said crews were called after a plane and a helicopter collided on the runway at 12.55pm on Friday.

"There was a minor collision on the runway, we are currently on scene making it safe," she said.

Woman rushed to hospital after Sunshine Mwy crash

The spokeswoman said there were no injuries from the collision.

An Australian Transport Safety Bureau (ATSB) spokesperson said the organisation was gathering further information into the collision. 

"A landing Extra EA300 aerobatic aircraft is reported to have come into contact with a Guimbal Cabri light helicopter, which was preparing to take-off," they said.

"The ATSB will request reports from the pilots of both aircraft before determining whether to conduct a transport safety investigation.

"We do not have confirmation of the level of damage to either aircraft at this point."

 

Emergency services investigate a crash between a plane and a helicopter at Caloundra Airport. Picture: Patrick Woods
Police and paramedics also attended the scene.

The Daily understands it was a Caloundra plane and a helicopter that wasn't local that were involved in the crash.

Emergency services investigate a crash between a plane and a helicopter at Caloundra Airport. Picture: Patrick Woods
