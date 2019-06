Bundaberg residents woke to a blanket of fog this morning.

BUNDABERG residents woke up to a blanket of fog this morning.

The fog was seen in areas around Bundaberg, Maryborough, Gayndah and Kingaroy.

It came as a result of a change in weather with clear skies, light winds and moisture levels.

NewsMail photographer Mike Knott, who is currently on leave, was out and about with his camera and shot these stunning pics.