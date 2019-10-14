Stunning: Take a look inside new-look Bundy fashion hotspot

NEW LOOK: GypsyFolk owner Jame Straker is excited for customers to see her store after renovations occurred.

AFTER recently celebrating her first year as a business owner, Jame Straker has applied the finishing touches to her stunning store.

The year-long renovations are finally complete and Ms Straker’s vision has come to life.

“It’s been a journey an I’m so incredibly grateful for all the people I get to share it with daily, and my parents who have supported me everyday,” Ms Straker said.

With the help of T.R Lane Painting and Steve Mitchell Projects, Ms Straker painted the walls white, creating a clean, fresh look and a nice contrast against the black flooring.

“I wanted the space to be warm and inviting but still fun and different… there are plants everywhere, crystals and personal photographs and treasures,” Ms Straker said.

“My favourite part would have to be the store front because I painted the building all white, with a pink trim… it was definitely a bit to get used to, being pink and all, but I love it now and it makes me happy.”

The owner said a new seating bay, additional clothing racks and built in display shelving were also installed.

GypsyFolk caters for all types of body types, stocking clothing from extra small to extra large sizing and aims to empower all customers.

“It’s the ‘mind over body’ movement and I think a lot of people are beginning to realise beauty is held in your heart, which is powerful,” the Bundy business woman said.

“We always want to have natural, real women wearing the clothing and just being confident and having fun.”

And the inspiring business owner stays true to her word, choosing to source local women to model her stunning clothing collections.

“We’re so lucky to be able to work with such beautiful local girls,” Ms Straker said.

“My photographer Maddie from Maddison Jayne Photography and I always go for a makeup free, sunset look and I really enjoy styling the shoots … its art.”

But there’s a lot more on the horizon for GypsyFolk, with Ms Straker looking for local suppliers to starting with Healthy On The Inside (HOTI) kombucha.

“Coming into Summer we will be introducing the amazing HOTI Kombocha, a probiotic rich drink that promotes a healthy gut and happy mind … I personally drink it daily,” Ms Straker said.

“I’m super passionate about health so now that I have a helping hand, I would love to start branching into a more broad menu, with healthy salads, cold-pressed juices and energy foods.”

GypsyFolk is at Shop 1/200 Bourbong St and open Monday to Friday, 7am until 12pm.

For more information, visit https://www.facebook.com/GypsynFolk/.