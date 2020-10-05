Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
News

Stunning price for piece of land on Fraser Island

Carlie Walker
5th Oct 2020 3:30 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

KEEN to own your own piece of Fraser Island?
A residential land parcel has been listed at low price of $29,000, according to realestate.com.au.

According to the listing, the current owners have already had the plans drawn up for a cottage, which will be handed over to the new owner.

As a part of the Eurong holiday precinct, all of the luxury benefits of the resort are included and available to the new owner.

These benefits include in-ground pools and spa, full undercover barbecue facilities, children's playgrounds, parkland, and surf beach.

The block of land is 127 metres squared.

All water, power, sewerage, communication, TV, ground maintenance and pool maintenance services are covered by the body corporate.

It is far from the only land available for purchase on Fraser Island.

A 436 square metre block is also for sale at Kingfisher Bay, located in the Eastern Forest estate.

It has no price attached.

A 763 square metre block of land at Kingfisher Bay is listed at $135,000.

At Kingfisher Heights, a 963 square metre parcel of land is for sale for $120,000.

More Stories

fraser coast fraser island land real estate
Fraser Coast Chronicle

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Fight for four-lane Tiaro bypass far from over

        Premium Content Fight for four-lane Tiaro bypass far from over

        News The Federal Government hasn’t ruled out extra funding

        Irishman's luck runs out after wild watch house escape bid

        Premium Content Irishman's luck runs out after wild watch house escape bid

        News He wrote a letter of apology to police following a violent struggle that led to him...

        UPDATED: Bundy and Burnett state election candidates so far

        Premium Content UPDATED: Bundy and Burnett state election candidates so far

        News With an election coming this month, we take a look at your options

        Man in hospital after Rosedale car crash

        Premium Content Man in hospital after Rosedale car crash

        News A MAN in his 40s was taken to hospital after a single-vehicle rollover at Rosedale...