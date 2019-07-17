Stunning images of today’s lunar eclipse
Fifty years after mankind launched the first mission to set foot on it, the Moon has treated Earthlings to a partial lunar eclipse.
Starting 6.01am (AEST) today, a section of the Moon's right-hand side disappeared from view with the results captured on camera.
Lunar eclipses happen when the Earth becomes aligned in between the Sun and the Moon.
Today's eclipse was expected to show around 60 per cent of the Moon's visible surface obscured by the Earth's shadow, known as the umbra, Britain's Royal Astronomical Society said in a statement.
Unlike solar eclipses, lunar eclipses can be seen by the naked eye without risk of damage.
The event was visible from parts of northern Europe, Asia, Africa, South America and Australia.
Dr Andrew Jacob of Sydney Observatory told the ABC that Western Australians were set for the best view in Australia.
"For the eastern states it'll be obvious that there's that chunk out. For the west it will be very, very clear that there's an eclipse happening," he said.
Dr Jacob said the Moon was expected to look massive in the eastern states as it sinks into the horizon, thanks to a trick of the brain.
"The moon illusion, where the moon appears larger when it's on the horizon, definitely comes into play so that will be quite a nice effect," Dr Jacob said.
This will be the last visible lunar eclipse until 2021 so it's worth the early rise.
WHEN THE ECLIPSE HIT
These were the estimated timings for the partial eclipse early this morning.
NSW 6.01am-6.55am
SA 5.31am -7am
QLD 6.01am -6.37am
ACT 6.01am-7.11am
NT 5.31am-7.13am
TAS 6.01am-7.44am
VIC 6.01am-7.38am
WA 4.01am-6.59am