Stunning Bourbong St home on the market

French doors, ornate ceilings, red cedar joinery and original hoop pine floors are some of the features.

French doors, ornate ceilings, red cedar joinery and original hoop pine floors are some of the features. Contributed

IF YOU'RE in the market for a stunning slice of Bundaberg history, this heritage-listed Queenslander could be what you've been looking for.

The Bourbong St home was built in the 1890s for the Cran family.

Robert Cran emigrated from Scotland and moved to Bundaberg with his sons, Robert Jr and John, to set up Millaquin Sugar Refinery in 1882.

The home was the design of prominent Bundaberg architect Frederic Herbert Faircloth, who was responsible for many of the major buildings constructed in Bundaberg and Childers from the late 1890s through to the 1920s.

Buyers have the chance to own a piece of Bundaberg history. Contributed

John Cran lived in the old Cran hme with his sister, Edith Elsie, until his death in 1935.

The style and design of this timber home reflects the wealth and standing of the Cran family, with a special feature ballroom that hosted many local balls.

Tastefully renovated and extended style and design dates back to the turn of the century, with working fireplaces, a newly renovated kitchen and beautiful ornate works through the home.

This north-facing part of the home has french doors, an enclosed veranda, original hoop pine floors, red cedar joinery, high ceilings, two working fireplaces, a pool and four-car garage.

FOR SALE: The old Cran home at 314 Bourbong St is on the market for $945,000 . Contributed

In perfect condition, it also boasts five bedrooms, three bathrooms and professional offices.

Situated in the medical precinct in West Bundaberg, it's listed for its potential to be used either commercially and/or as a residential property - in the past it has been used as an accounting practice.

Future repairs on the heritage-listed property may be able to be covered with Heritage and Environmental Grants of up to $50,000 from the State Government.

The home, at 314 Bourbong St, is being marketed through a numberof real estate agents with a price tag of $945,000.