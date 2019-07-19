Stunning $1.1m home: Branyan property a waterfront delight

SALE: 462 Branyan Drive, Branyan has hit the market at $1.1 million.

SALE: 462 Branyan Drive, Branyan has hit the market at $1.1 million. realestate.com.au

THE ROLLING Stones once sang that "you can't always get what you want”, but that is not always the case.

Buyers looking for a home that combines space and contemporary design can find it all in one place in the heart of Branyan.

The house at 462 Branyan Dr, Branyan has been put on the market at $1.1 million.

The waterfront home, which sports five bedrooms and three bathrooms, is a mix of mid-century modern styling with industrial themes featured throughout.

Made completely of hardwood, the property sits on half a hectare, and has access to a private beach on the Burnett river.

An open plan kitchen, dining, living and gaming room add to the accessibility and playful charm of the house.

As a suburb, Branyan's median sale price has varied year on year.

But with the property sitting on a $1.1 million asking price, it is significantly higher than the current median price for the suburb.

Branyan's median house price was at a five-year high back in July 2017, when it topped $415,000.

But it has since slipped and reached $380,000 in April this year.

In the year to April, 55 houses have been sold in Branyan. This is down significantly from previous years' sales. Such as the year to April 2013, where 77 homes were sold.