‘Stuffing up the game’: Eddie calls for drastic AFL change

Collingwood president Eddie McGuire has questioned whether the iconic Sherrin football has become too hard and slippery for players to handle.

The outspoken "war cabinet" and competition committee member says it's "stuffing up the game as a spectacle" and floated the possibility of adding a more grip-friendly outer layer.

"I don't know whether they've put another coat of varnish on the footballs, but no-one can seem to grab it," McGuire told Triple M.

"I reckon it's almost time for us to put a rough-cast or even … you know the rugby league balls how they've got the rubber knobs on them if you like.

"I watched it again (Sunday), anyone who tried to kick the ball around their body just absolutely skied it.

"They've got the plastic boots and I've gone about the plastic covering of the balls, but you have a look now, blokes can't … if there is any sort of dew or bit of wetness or even (Sunday) (under the roof at Marvel Stadium) the ball just goes straight through their hands.

"It's as hard as anything at the ends of the ball and they're as slippery as all get out at the moment.

"I reckon it's stuffing up the game as a spectacle because no-one can control the ball, it's just going straight through their hands."

Sherrin has supplied the competition with hand-crafted leather footballs since 1880.

