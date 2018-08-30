Menu
Politics

‘Stuff the b*tch’: Clive’s attack on mayor in leaked footage

by Sarah Vogler and Vanessa Marsh
30th Aug 2018 4:20 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

CLIVE Palmer has called Townsville Mayor Jenny Hill a "b*tch" in footage leaked from his campaign office launch in Townsville Wednesday night.

The footage, obtained by The Courier-Mail, shows Mr Palmer discussing Cr Hill's recent criticisms of him following his decision to re-enter the political arena.

"The Mayor of Townsville said that I was a white collar criminal, that I should be in jail. That I was responsible for all these bad things that happened in QNI (Queensland Nickel).

"None of them were true".

"So I thought well, stuff the b*tch, we'll sue her."

A spokesperson for Cr Hill said the Mayor would not be responding to Mr Palmer's remarks and that "others would judge what the aspiring Member of Parliament has said".

