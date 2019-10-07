Studying local: Bundy man qualifies as nurse

CQUniversity nursing student Brendon Hamilton has handed in his last assignment and now waits for his graduation ceremony. Picture: Mike Knott.

AFTER years of study, a Bundaberg man has completed his nursing degree without having to leave his birthplace or his family.

Brendon Hamilton, 26, handed in his last CQUniversity assignment on Friday, and now seeks work as a qualified nurse.

He works part-time at the Bundaberg Hospital, squeezing in his interview during a lunchbreak, and waits for his graduation ceremony.

The absence of study will be a lifestyle change for Mr Hamilton, who studied aged care after completing his high school certificate at Bundaberg High, and has not ever stopped learning.

“I’ve got to find things to fill my time now … I’m going to have to try to find a hobby,” he said. But at least he could find those hobbies in Bundaberg.

Mr Hamilton left and moved to south east Queensland, but did not like it.

“It was too busy for me down there, and I was only a young man as well,” he said.

He appreciated the local opportunities to study, such as at Tafe, where he studied a Certificate III in Aged Care.

From there he moved onto CQUniversity to complete his nursing degree, which he completed part-time while working at the hospital.

Mr Hamilton said it was hard studying as he was a practical learner, which is why he benefited from working at the hospital.

“Observing all the nurses and doctors has helped me get an understanding of the theory we’ve learned at the hospital as well,” he said.

He gained practical advice being surrounded by friendly and supportive staff.

“When you are starting out some of the challenges would be learning new things and doubting yourself, until you do get a full understanding of things.

“There’s a lot of challenges you’ve got to overcome, trying to fit in, gaining your skills. Yeah, there is a lot of challenges but they are all worth it.”

He enjoyed being around people and talking to them, and learning new things. Those were the factors that he found fulfilling in nursing.

“Wherever you go there is always something, and no day is ever the same,” Mr Hamilton said. “So you can come to work and there is going to be something different from the day before, and the next day it’s going to be something different again.”