Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Bundaberg Christian College graduates Hannah Betts, Deakin Darby and Noah Hayes.
Bundaberg Christian College graduates Hannah Betts, Deakin Darby and Noah Hayes.
News

Students wait for OP results tomorrow

brittiny edwards
, Brittiny.Edwards@news-mail.com.au
12th Dec 2019 4:30 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

OP RESULTS will be released on Saturday and many recent Year 12 graduates are anxiously waiting to see how they sit on the ladder.

Today, three former Bundaberg Christian College students spoke about the results they were hoping to get.

Noah Hayes said he was going to be refreshing the page on Saturday, waiting to see the results that could affect his future.

“I’ll be heading into the Australian Defence Force Academy next year in January and studying at the University of New South Wales in Canberra, hopefully studying civil engineering,” he said.

“I am nervous, but if I don’t get in I can change my degree to suit my OP.”

Hannah Betts said she isn’t too worried about the results as she started working at a hairdressing salon two years ago while in school and she has now been given the opportunity to go full-time with an apprenticeship.

“It has always been something I wanted to do,” she said.

“With hairdressing, I have been able to make networks so all my friends are my new clients.”

Another recent graduate, Deakin Darby said he was relieved he had already decided what he was going to do.

“I am just hoping for something in the single digits but it doesn’t really affect me because I am already in the university I wanted to got to, I will be starting at the conservatorium of music doing a Bachelor of Music in double bass performance,” he said.

“Seeing other people who still haven’t made a solid decision about what they want to do makes me glad I have had this decision made for a long time.”

bundaberg christian college op results studying
Bundaberg News Mail

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Woman reported missing from Mundubbera

        Woman reported missing from Mundubbera

        Breaking Amanda Wyatt not seen since October 3, reported missing on December 3.

        Cows on the road? What you need to know

        premium_icon Cows on the road? What you need to know

        Rural Police explain what happens when stray livestock wander onto roads.

        BREAKING: Dingo destroyed after attack on child

        premium_icon BREAKING: Dingo destroyed after attack on child

        Breaking The boy was bitten on the hand by the dingo