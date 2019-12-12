Students wait for OP results tomorrow

OP RESULTS will be released on Saturday and many recent Year 12 graduates are anxiously waiting to see how they sit on the ladder.

Today, three former Bundaberg Christian College students spoke about the results they were hoping to get.

Noah Hayes said he was going to be refreshing the page on Saturday, waiting to see the results that could affect his future.

“I’ll be heading into the Australian Defence Force Academy next year in January and studying at the University of New South Wales in Canberra, hopefully studying civil engineering,” he said.

“I am nervous, but if I don’t get in I can change my degree to suit my OP.”

Hannah Betts said she isn’t too worried about the results as she started working at a hairdressing salon two years ago while in school and she has now been given the opportunity to go full-time with an apprenticeship.

“It has always been something I wanted to do,” she said.

“With hairdressing, I have been able to make networks so all my friends are my new clients.”

Another recent graduate, Deakin Darby said he was relieved he had already decided what he was going to do.

“I am just hoping for something in the single digits but it doesn’t really affect me because I am already in the university I wanted to got to, I will be starting at the conservatorium of music doing a Bachelor of Music in double bass performance,” he said.

“Seeing other people who still haven’t made a solid decision about what they want to do makes me glad I have had this decision made for a long time.”