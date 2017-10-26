Students veg out, come out winners

YOU'VE heard of the Secret Garden, but haven't heard of Bundaberg State High School students Holly Simpson and Dayna Zunker award winning veggie garden.

While not your typical veggie selection, the girl's garden demonstrated that while something looks legitimate on the surface, something sinister may be lurking underneath and had them among this year's 35 winners who were presented their awards at a ceremony at Parliament House on Wednesday.

Member for Bundaberg Leanne Donaldson said Holly and Dayna received $75 each for third place in the Years 7-9 competition category for their entry.

Bundaberg State High School also received $500 for the third place prize.

WINNER WINNER: Bundaberg State High School students Holly Simpson and Dayna Zunker

Ms Donaldson said more than 5000 students participated in this year's competition and that more than $15,000 in prizes was awarded to this year's winning and highly commended students and their schools.

"The Buy Smart Competition, run by the Office of Fair Trading, encourages Queensland schools to cover consumer literacy issues in the classroom,” Ms Donaldson said.

"Students are asked to think about their role in the marketplace and enter the competition by researching a consumer topic and presenting an entry in a creative way to educate others about what they have learnt.”

Ms Donaldson said some of the 2017 competition participants would be putting the things they learnt to practice in the next couple of years, such as buying their first car.

"It is important that students begin to understand how to safely navigate the marketplace now, so they have a head start on becoming an informed consumer,” she said.

A full list of competition winners, and details on how to get involved in the Buy Smart Competition in 2018 is online at www.qld.gov.au/buysmartcomp.