Students to bring emotion to the stage in arts night

THE stage is set and the curtain drawn for the Kepnock State High School annual Arts night.

With the theme of emotion, the students from across the school will embody their interpretation through music, dance, drama, film, television and new media.

Kepnock’s dance and media teacher Kimberlee Shield said there would also be markets showcasing artwork, busking entertainment, food and drinks at tonight’s show.

Ms Shield said there were more than 40 auditions this year with extraordinary talent.

“We had our technical rehearsal on Friday which was the first time we were able to see the full performance and it’s great — the audience will not have a dull moment.” she said.

Doors open at 4.30pm, the show starts at 6pm.

Priority seating tickets are $7, while general entry is $5.

Tickets available from cashier in the school’s admin building.