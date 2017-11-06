Students tested by online fail

BUNDABERG Year 12 students have been caught up in an online bungle that saw thousands of soon-to-be school leavers given an early, but potentially incorrect, indication of their final grades.

The "administrative error” published "preliminary” results from the state's Core Skills Test on the Queensland Curriculum and Assessment Authority (QCAA) website on Saturday morning and left teens scrambling to log into their student learning accounts after word spread on social media.

Bundaberg North State High Year 12 student Sophie Parkinson wasn't sure what was going on when she heard results were available before the planned November 15 release date.

"When I was told that they results had been posted I was confused as they weren't meant to be released for another two weeks but after accessing the site and seeing the result I was filled with joy as QCS was such a daunting test and I wasn't certain that I went too well,” she said.

"It'll be upsetting if the results do go down, I'm too busy studying for my final assessment so I don't have time to stress about QCS any more.

"Thankfully they get released the day before graduation so at the point all assessment is over and there's no point in stressing as we have no control over our overall positions.”

The Queensland Core Skills Test (QCS) determines students' OP score, which is then used to determine which university courses students can apply for.

QCAA CEO Chris Rider apologised for the confusion and said the preliminary grades were able to be viewed in student learning accounts for about half a day during the weekend, with about 12,000 students accessing them.

"The results were published due to an administrative error, and QCAA is reviewing its processes to ensure this doesn't happen in the future,” he said

"We have advised schools and students to disregard the grades published on Saturday.

Unfortunately some students were able to access preliminary QCS Test results on 4 November. You should be aware that any results recently accessed online are preliminary only.

"Official results will be released on 15 November as originally planned.”