Students test the mettle of their pedals in six-hour sprint

POWERING ON: Teammates Claudelia McKnight, Brooklyn Davis, Aylish Dunn and Shanai Rasmussen in the Oriental Hornet human powered vehicle. TAHLIA STEHBENS

RACING on bikes isn't anything new but Bundaberg State High School students will take endurance pedalling to another level during a six-hour super sprint tomorrow.

Human Powered Vehicle racing began at BSHS 16 years ago and the school has recently become more successful in the sport.

To race HPV, students lay back in a recumbent tricycle position and individually make their way around the track as fast as possible, stopping when exhausted to rotate through the eight team members.

BSHS HPV co-ordinator Greg Smith said the senior students race for about 40 to 50 minutes each, depending on fitness and weather.

"The kids do as many laps as they can and then pull in through the pits, the other team members do a pit stop and check the tyres, change water bottles and change students,” Mr Smith said.

"It's a bit like car racing where students are in a fully enclosed capsule lying very close to the road.

"For this race specifically, the students will race for six hours continually.”

The Semi School Bundaberg Six-hour Super Sprint will be held at Dromeside Raceway on University Drive from 2-8pm tomorrow.

It was the first event of it's kind in Australia when it piloted last year and will mark the first race in Queensland for the HPV season.

The course will be a short technical track for competitors, who will travel from all over central and south-east Queensland to compete.

"There are 46 teams travelling from 23 schools, which is a huge increase on last year's event which drew just 28 teams from 13 schools,” Mr Smith said.

"This year also marks the first addition of our multiclass team that's made up of special education students, which is a great initiative we saw other schools taking and adopted ourselves.”

Five teams from BSHS will be participating in tomorrow's event and will be looking to hold on to a few titles.

"For the past two years our senior girls have placed first in Queensland, and last season the senior boys finished third,” he said.

"We've also won best school spirit, best pit crew, fastest lap, and hold the track record at the Gold Coast and Bundaberg tracks.”

The event is free to attend and spectators are welcome.