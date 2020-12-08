16 patients as lightning strike hits Gladstone school

Queensland Ambulance Service paramedics were called to a school in Clinton after reports a number of students and a teacher were exposed to a lightning strike. Picture: Heidi Petith

UPDATE: 2.50pm MINUTES after multiple students and a teacher were near a lightning strike at Clinton State School the school took to Facebook to warn of the dangers.

"We are experiencing a severe weather condition (storm with lightning and thunder)," the school posted. "We had a few frightened children with the loud claps of thunder and lightning and have reassured them that they are safe. "We have asked all students and staff to remain in classes as the storm is near by. "Our priority is to keep our students safe so we will advise closer to the end of the day if students will be released. "Otherwise students will remain in their classrooms until it is safe to release them. "Thanks in anticipation of your understanding around this severe weather condition."

UPDATE: 2.35pm PARAMEDICS are treating 16 patients who were near a lightning strike at Clinton State School this afternoon.

A Queensland Ambulance spokeswoman said multiple ambulances were called to school on Harvey Road.

"Paramedics are treating 14 children and two adults at the scene," the spokeswoman said.

The lightning strike occurred about 1.30pm after a dangerous thunderstorm rolled across Gladstone.

No warnings were issued by the Bureau of Meteorology, but a warning was issued at 2.04pm for the Rockhampton area.

The patients are reporting feeling tingling of their limbs and numbness.

A teacher, a male in his 30s has developed chest pain and has become a high priority.

More to come

INITIAL REPORT: 1.38pm PARAMEDICS have been called to a Clinton school following a lighting strike near a group of students and a teacher.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokeswoman said paramedics were called to the school in Clinton at 1.33pm at after reports of a lightning strike.

Initial reports from the scene were a male teacher, aged 30, and a group of students were engaged in 'water play' on the oval when the lightning struck the ground nearby.

All the students and the teacher are now reporting they are feeling tingling and numbness in their limbs.

Paramedics have been warned about the wet oval and the threat of further or residual strikes.

A thunderstorm is currently showing on the BOM radar over the Gladstone region.

More to come.