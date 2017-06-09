Students take out challenge ... again

BUNDABERG State High School has won the regional chapter of the national Science and Engineering Challenge for the second consecutive year.

The hotly contested annual inter-school challenge was held recently at CQUniversity's Bundaberg campus.

Now in its 11th year, the challenge attracted a full house of eight secondary schools, filling CQUniversity's main auditorium with students from Bundaberg Christian College, Bundaberg State High School, Kepnock State High School, Murgon State High School, Rosedale State School, Shalom College, St Luke's Anglican School and a combined team of Discovery Coast Christian College Agnes Waters and Goomeri State School.

The challenge is a project of the Rotary Club of Bundaberg West in partnership with the University of Newcastle. It aims to raise students' awareness of career opportunities in science and engineering.

Students competed in eight events from running power grids, making earthquake-proof towers, developing communications systems to building catapults, furniture, artificial hands, Mars rovers and, of course, the final event of the day, building a span bridge.

Although sounding simple, each of the events had a twist to them, making the student think outside the square and develop different ideas.

Encouraging students to free think was one of the aspects of the challenge that many of the teachers commented on.

After a full day of designing, building and testing, Bundaberg State High School took first place to make it a back-to-back win for the school.

For the first time, this year's challenge was expanded to include the primary school Discovery Day.

This event, designed for Year 6 students, saw a full house of eight schools taking part with students from Alloway, Avoca, Bundaberg Christian College, Elliott Heads, Norville, St Joseph's Bundaberg, a combined St Joseph's Childers/Cordalba team and St Patrick's competing for the trophy.

Using a scaled-down version of the secondary school challenge activities, students from CQUniversity education department supervised the various primary school events, which after a very tight contest, saw a very excited Avoca State School team take the win in the inaugural event.

