Students stick it to principal

Ashley Clark
| 23rd Jun 2017 8:00 AM
Principal of Wallaville State School Kerry Inskip with students Diesel and Jacob Thompson.
HANGING by tape from the walls of Wallaville State School isn't something of the norm for Principal Kerry Inskip.

But it sure was a great way to raise a bit of money for students who are getting ready to take part in Brisbane's Creative Generation- State Schools on Stage event.

CGEN aims to mentor and foster the next generation of performers and provides opportunities for them to work with and learn from professional artists.

Ms Inskip said past and present students, parents and teachers took part in the fundraiser on Tuesday, using 110 pieces of tape to secure her to a wall in the school grounds.

"I started standing on a milk crate while everyone taped me up but when the crate was removed, I didn't last very long on the wall,” she laughed.

"The kids loved it, they thought it was wonderful and so funny.”

Teachers with Wallaville State School Principal Kerry Inskip who was taped to the wall as part of a fundraiser this week.
Ms Inskip said the stunt raised about $213 with the money to go towards funds for the youth performing arts event in Brisbane in July.

"We are a school of only 60 students so to raise what we did was such a great effort,” she said.

"We are sending ten children to Brisbane as part of Creative Generations- State Schools on Stage,” she said.

"This will be televised later in the year and 2000 students state wide will be involved in show at the Convention Centre in Brisbane.”

Topics:  education fundraiser school wallaville state school

