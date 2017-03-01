Students rally for Relay For Life for the fourth year

THE students at Bundaberg North State High School are getting ready to rally for Relay for Life again.

The Cancer Council Queensland event will be held on August 12-13 at Bundaberg Recreational Precinct, and the school will have three relay teams this year.

It will be the fourth year the school has taken to the track to raise funds for the cause, and principal Ross Robertson said the school was exceptionally proud of the students' efforts.

"At North, we encourage our students to seek new challenges and Relay offers the perfect opportunity for them,” Mr Robertson said.

"We would also like to recognise the outstanding contribution of Keri Jensen to our past involvement in Relay for Life - we greatly appreciate her work in inspiring students to give back to their community.”

Relay participants are encouraged to fundraise in the lead up to the event, with all money raised supporting Cancer Council Queensland's vital cancer research, prevention and support services.

After the success of last year's trivia night, the Bundaberg North State High School teams will be holding another trivia fundraiser this year.

About 260 people attended the night, which raised $3500 for the cause.

Cancer Council Queensland spokeswoman Katie Clift challenged other Bundaberg residents to join the Bundaberg North State High School students and team up for the cause.

To register a team, volunteer or find out more, visit the website www.relayforlife.org.au.