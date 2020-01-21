Students pave way for job paths

Sara Bilwani and Manjeera Ramadas both achieved OP3's and are going to study medicine this year.

MAKING decisions about the future can be overwhelming, but for two high school graduates, studying medicine was a simple choice.

St Luke’s graduates, Sara Bilwani and Manjeera Ramadas each received an OP three and were offered their first preference for tertiary education.

Ms Ramadas has chosen to study at Monash University in Melbourne, while Ms Bilwani will attend the University of Adelaide and both are expected to graduate by 2025.

Despite both women leaving their families and home town to commence their studies, they plan to return to Bundaberg once qualified.

Ms Ramadas said she plans to specialise in radiology or become a general practitioner in Bundaberg, as a way to give back to the community she loves.

While Ms Bilwani believes she will be a physician, she is also interested in developing an organisation that educates people in regional communities, about mental illness.

As the start of the school year approaches, they advised students to seize opportunities and live a balanced life, by creating time for study, as well as activities that are enjoyable.