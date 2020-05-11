Students, parents ready to return to regular routine

BACK TO CLASS: Nicole Strohfeldt with her daughter Georgia, a Prep student at St Luke’s Anglican School. Photo: Amy Griffin

BACK TO CLASS: Nicole Strohfeldt with her daughter Georgia, a Prep student at St Luke’s Anglican School. Photo: Amy Griffin

PARENTS and students alike are excited for a return to their normal routine after weeks of learning from home, with school starting back for Prep, Year 1, Year 11 and Year 12 students today.

While learning from home has had its challenges, St Luke’s Anglican School Prep parent Nicole Strohfeldt and Bundaberg East State School acting principal Craig Martin have both found positives in the experience.

Ms Strohfeldt said she had learnt a lot about her daughter, Georgia.

But, she said, she was still excited for home learning to come to an end.

“My favourite part of having her at home has been seeing what she is learning and how quickly she can understand new concepts,” Ms Strohfeldt said.

“A lot of these things usually occur during the school day and so parents never really understand what their children are actually able to do.

“Though I have realised that I’m really not cut out to be a home school teacher.”

Ms Strohfeldt said she also realised how much Georgia could do on her own.

“At the end of the first week, Georgia’s teacher at St Luke’s, Jade Wendt, told us how much we could expect them to be doing for themselves, so in the second week I was amazed how proficient she was at navigating around an iPad and using the Seesaw app,” she said.

“We are lucky enough to have Jade, who went above and beyond to support the parents at home as well as making sure that her prep students still felt loved and important.”

East State School Prep 2: Braith Hart, Alicia Adams, Ayla Richards, Lily Minns, Shianna Haack, Scarlet McAlpine, Athena Bennett, Charlie Puckering (front) Keiryn Eisel, Roman Frost, Zoe Wickham, Violet-May Hanlon, Haven Lee, Carter Crawford, Cooper Wright (middle) Dominic Smith, Brooklyn Charteris, Josie Hall, Jordyn Wright, Wyatt Lines, Hanga Verboi, Willow Dobeli, Hailey Zunker, Emmet Philippi

Mr Martin said he was proud of everyone’s involvement in the mammoth effort to make learning at home possible.

While the transition was successful, he said students and teachers were looking forward to being in the classroom again.

“I am proud of our teachers’ efforts as they navigated these uncertain times, providing security and support for our school community,” Mr Martin said.

“Our teachers are looking forward to experiencing the joy of witnessing student success in a face-to-face experience and many students are excited by the prospect of returning to classroom learning.”

Mr Martin said while they preferred to work face-to-face some positives had come from the experience.

“Some Bundaberg East State School students will certainly have become more independent, while others will have explored different ways of working and discovered strengths they may not have realised they had,” he said.

“Throughout this period, our students have shown resilience and the ability to overcome challenges.”

While today marks the start of school returning to normal, Mr Martin said parents still had discretion over whether their child attended school.

“This is an acceptable decision and these children won’t be marked as being absent, rather that they are learning from home,” Mr Martin said.

“In these cases, parents and carers remain responsible for their children.

“This includes ensuring their children stay at home and continue their learning by accessing material such as those provided for parents on the learning@home website.”

