Students over the moon with Rheed McCracken visit

SPORTING HERO: Givelda State School students were in awe of their special guest Rheed McCracken.

BUNDABERG Paralympian champion Rheed McCracken took time out of his busy schedule to visit Givelda State School so students could meet one of their heroes.

The students began researching McCracken and his accomplishments a few weeks ago, and have been waiting with great anticipation to meet the Paralympic medallist.

The rural school's 12 students did not hold back with questions about McCracken's preparation, responsibilities and highlights of representing Australia.

McCracken also talked about self-belief, leadership skills and what it took to reach the pinnacle of sport.

"This presentation ... highlighted these areas, and the students hung on to every word,” teacher aide Matthew Barker said.