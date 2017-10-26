Students on show at Emerge exhibition

HIGH school students have been busy creating and now, their artistic endeavours will be on display for Bundaberg to view.

Bundaberg Regional Galleries will present one of its most popular annual exhibitions, Emerge, which showcases the talents of students from around the region.

Bundaberg Christian College, Bundaberg State High School, Gin Gin State High School, Isis District State High School, Kepnock State High School, Bundaberg North State High School, Shalom College, St Luke's Anglican School and Bundaberg Special School students are participating in the exhibition.

Community and cultural services spokeswoman Judy Peters said the calibre of artwork in the exhibition was incredible.

"I continue to be impressed by the creativity of student artists and their ability to produce expressive works,” she said.

"We must acknowledge the specialist teachers who are dedicated to furthering visual arts education and developing each of these students in their practice,”

EXHIBITION: Self Portrait II by Bundaberg State High School Year 12 student Ri-Enna Linton (watercolour and ink on paper).

The exhibition features a range of media including ceramics, drawing, painting, textiles, mixed media, digital projection and sculpture, with the community being able to vote for their favourite through a People's Choice Award.

"The Bundaberg Regional Art Gallery is committed to fostering the creative talents of visual art students through Emerge but also throughout the year across its programming, free educational tours, workshops and special events,” Cr Peters said.

Emerge ambassador Ella Boas, a Shalom student, was chosen by Bundaberg Regional Galleries to be the face of this year's exhibition and will be speaking at the official opening on Friday.

The Year 11 student has a mixed media work in the show which Ella in which she said was "an expressionistic self-portrait that focuses on my whole sense of self ... particularly my curiosity.”

"The face represents my current self, looking up and out, imagining all of the different things I can do and be,” she said.

The exhibition opens at 5.30pm on Friday, October 27, with light refreshments in Gallery One at Brag, 1 Barolin St.

The exhibition runs until December 3.