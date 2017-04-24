Students meet and greet war canines

Military Police Dog Element Private Andrew Tove and Private Aleksander Nigalis with military police dogs Indie and Nitro.

NITRO and Indie are not your typical playful pups.

In fact, the dog duo has an important job to do as part of the Military Police Dog Element.

Bundaberg South State School students had the opportunity to meet the pair, along with their handlers Private Aleksander Nigarlis and Private Andrew Tov as part of the school's Anzac Day commemorations.

The Military Police Dog Element unit met the students.

Year 6 teacher Kurt Petersen said the annual event featured guest speaker RSL Sub-Branch president Paul Tramacchi, the Australian Navy Cadets and the Military Police Dog Element.

"This year we have particularly focused on dogs of war and the role of animals in the war,” he said.

"It is incredibly important for our students to participate in, because it continues the legacy that we have of remembering those who have served and fallen during the war.”

Bundaberg South State School vice-captain Johna Chua stands with Private Andrew Tov and Indie.

These brave dogs have served alongside Australia's military personnel for more than a century, with history revealing that Australian military forces used german shepherds to protect equipment in the First World War.

Australian organisation Dogs Queensland is urging people to keep canines in their thoughts this Anzac Day.

General manager Rob Harrison said military working dogs continued to make significant contributions to the Australian Defence Force, from searching for wounded soldiers to finding Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs).

"War dogs have a long tradition of serving alongside our soldiers in combat.

"Their contribution should also be recognised on Anzac Day,” he said.