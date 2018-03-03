Students love healthy Harold

SCHOOLS have been bustling with excited students this week as Harold the Giraffe encourages interactive learning in the Life Education van.

The famous giraffe has been visiting Bundaberg schools for 28 years and North Bundaberg is the latest primary school to welcome the friendly face to their school yard.

Vice-principal Warren Creighton said the students look forward to seeing Harold every year and when they see the van, they know he's not far away.

"He seems to be a magnet of excitement that the kids are just attracted to and you can see the smiles on their faces when Harold is here,” Mr Creighton said.

"It's really important that students get good advice from someone and Harold seems to relate really well with them.”

School captain Byron Roy said he feels really happy when Harold comes to visit because he not only gets high-fives and hugs but learns about healthy eating and ways to maintain a balanced lifestyle.

"I learn not to smoke, not to drink and to live a healthy life, so you can live longer and experience more things,” Byron said.

"I think it's good to experience the van because it changes your lifestyle.”

Kathy Bayliss has been teaching from the Life Education van in the Bundaberg region for 22 years and visits about 9000 students every year.

"Life Education has a mission of empowering young people to lead safe and healthy lives,” Ms Bayliss said.

"We've been talking about the importance of holistic health for many years, which includes physical health, nutrition and the importance of sleep and exercise.

"With the electronic equipment we have these days, children tend to become more sedentary and the importance of helping them understand a balance is very important.

"We also look at social health, communication skills, bullying and emotional health and ways to ensure that when those hard times of sadness and anger come along, they can understand there are positive ways to manage it.”