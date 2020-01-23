Student’s international healthcare adventure

UNIVERSAL EXPERIENCE: CQUniversity students Siobhan Elford, Katie Lentell and Jessica Ross having a once in a lifetime opportunity in Nepal.

CQUNIVERSITY students have had the adventure of a lifetime after travelling to Nepal for a one of a kind nursing experience.

Late last year 16 nursing students from across CQU campuses hopped on a plane to Pokhara, Nepal and Bundaberg nursing student, Jessica Ross said it was eye-opening.

“The trip was an experience, it was good to go to a developing country to learn how they live their lives as well as learn about their health care,” Ms Ross said.

“They had less things then we have, but they are more joyful and content with their family and what they have around them.”

Ms Ross said throughout the trip the students worked on a rotating roster and went to allocated shifts throughout the ward at the local private hospital, Fishtail Hospital and Research Centre.

They also undertook health promotion activities, provided schoolchildren with school supplies, donated clothes for babies and children to a maternity ward at a public hospital and went to a girls school to educate them on feminine hygiene.

Ms Ross said one of the most incredible experiences was spending two days in a homestay and observing patients before they were seen by medical professionals at the largest free health care camp in the region.

“We saw over 500 patients, families would travel from far and wide just to go to the free health care camp once or twice a year,” she said.

Overall, Ms Ross said, “the experience definitely makes you appreciate the resources we have here in Australia, we are lucky with the things we have available for not only health care but preventable health care”.

Ms Ross said the trip was an annual occurrence and she would highly recommend the experience to any interested students.