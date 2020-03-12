Menu
Shocking student bashing
Students in shocking school videos ‘dealt with’

Frances Klein
11th Mar 2020 2:17 PM | Updated: 12th Mar 2020 4:58 AM
THE students involved in a number of shocking school violence videos filmed at Gympie high schools have been dealt with, the Department of Education confirmed today.

The department said they were aware of the videos circulating online, that were dated earlier this year, and were in the process of having them removed from social media.

"Gympie State High School and James Nash State High School do not tolerate violence and anti-social behaviour and they continue to work diligently to promote safe and respectful interactions between students and a safe learning environment for everyone in the school community," a department spokesman said.

 

A screen shot from a video, believed to be local, of a schoolyard fight.
A screen shot from a video, believed to be local, of a schoolyard fight.

 

"Any situation that threatens the safety and wellbeing of students, staff or others in the school communities is treated extremely seriously and dealt with as a matter of priority."

Students had been dealt with in line with the school's behaviour plans and code of conducts.

"All families/ carers of students involved have been contacted," the spokesman said.

"The principals and senior staff remain in contact with the families to monitor their concerns and continue to support the students as needed."

Both high schools have implemented programs and initiatives across all year levels that teach about anti-bullying.

"The schools also offer support to students through a range of support staff, including guidance officers, school chaplains and student services support staff.

"Both high schools will continue to work diligently to promote safe and respectful interactions between students and maintain a safe learning environment for everyone in their school community.

Students and caregivers with ongoing concerns regarding bullying or misconduct should discuss the matters with their school principal or their closest Department of Education regional office, the spokesman said.

For student privacy reasons no further details can be provided, the spokesman said.

