Students hit the road in new bus

SPECIAL SCHOOL BUS: Liam, Eddie, Ellie-May, Natayleah, Dallas and Hannah have a new school bus thanks to generous donations from various community groups. Representatives from the Masonic Hand Heart Pocket Charity, Quota, Lions Moore Park, The Spotted Dog Tavern and St Johns Grace Fund were there to celebrate the new vehicle.
Emma Reid
by

NO ONE is being left behind at Bundaberg Special School now that its new bus has arrived.

The NewsMail joined forces with the school in August to help raise $76,000 by the end of last year to make sure all students were able to be included on excursions and for activities.

The school had to sell its previous bus as it was too old to be insured.

The Help Make Sure No One Gets Left Behind hit the paper and the donations started to flow.

With a grant of $35,000 from the Gambling Community Benefit Fund, only $39,000 needed to be raised.

Now, after a few months of fundraising and an avalanche of support from the community, the bus has hit the road.

Bundaberg Special School business manager Lynda Cremer said the inclusiveness was already being felt by the students.

Ms Cremer said, with 21 students in wheelchairs the bus will be well used.

"On Monday we went to see a sensory movie with the students without having to take students in taxis,” she said.

"This has made the world of difference to us.”

She thanked the tireless efforts of the school's P&C and Bundaberg residents for their support.

The school is now planning to start fundraising for a second school bus, with hopes to have it secured in the same time frame.

