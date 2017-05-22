Students getting down to business

A TEAM of six Year 11 students with business on the brain and burgers at heart have made it through to the finals of QUT's Blueshift Business Competition.

Bundaberg North State High School Business Communications and Technology teacher Keri Jensen said the students had to write a business report proposing three Asian-specific countries where the company Burger Urge could expand their franchise and then focus on one to make it through to the final stage of the competition.

North Bundaberg High School: A short video of students who have been selected for the finals in a Business Challenge.

"We are the only school from Bundaberg and I think one of two state schools that made it into the finals,” she said.

"This is only the second time we've entered in this competition, the first time we took out second place.

"The students also had to design the burgers they would be selling in their chosen new market and they came up with a trio of Singapore sliders: chilli crab, sizzling satay beef and rustic raffles.”

The six masterminds behind the sliders are Georgia Douglass, Brittany Wardley, Emma Deighton, Ayley Smith, Britney Callaghan and Kira Lloyd-Jones.

Miss Douglas, who prepared a budget the judges thought was second-to-none, said they were all very excited to hear they had made it through to the finals.

"It was fairly easy working with everyone, we split the roles up, which took a lot of the stress off,” she said.

"We chose New Zealand, Hong Kong and Singapore as the three countries and then focused on Singapore.

"We had to research Singapore's culture, demographic and landmarks.”

Having always had a passion for business and management, Miss Douglas said she couldn't wait to go to the finals in Brisbane.

The team, of which only three will be able to represent their school due a biology camp, will take on 11 other schools on Saturday, pitching their sliders proposal to a panel of judges in the hope of making it through the elimination round.