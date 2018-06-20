Menu
Dr Richard Koech (Lecturer in Agriculture, School of Health, Medical and Applied Sciences) and Year 8 St Luke's Anglican School students Eden Arnold, Declin Bishop and Elaine Conradie (left to right). Contributed
Community

Students get to know sweet potato fries and drones

20th Jun 2018 6:04 PM

DRONES, wind tunnels and sweet potato fries were all featured during a Bundy school's CQU campus visit this week.

Seventy-three Year 8 St Luke's Anglican School STEM students were given the opportunity to learn some of the ins and outs of agriculture.

The aim of the excursion was to introduce students to STEM courses ahead of their senior subject selection to ensure they made informed choices about their career.

CQUniversity's discipline leader Dr Benjamin Taylor said increasing the number of STEM graduates was critical to achieving our national priorities.

"It is estimated that 70 per cent of future jobs will demand STEM knowledge and skills,” Dr Taylor said.

Dr Taylor said the program covered engineering activities including analysing deflection and loads in structures, an open channel flow study and a wind tunnel demonstration.

Along with science activities the program included a sprinkler irrigation test, drones and sensor application in agriculture and making sweet potato fries.

