Students get corporate in battle against New Zealand

BUSINESS BATTLE: Britney Callaghan, Kira Lloyd-Jones, Brittany Wardley, Emma Deighton and Georgia Douglass will be competing against the Rongatai College team from Wellington New Zealand.

BUSINESS BATTLE: Britney Callaghan, Kira Lloyd-Jones, Brittany Wardley, Emma Deighton and Georgia Douglass will be competing against the Rongatai College team from Wellington New Zealand. Mike Knott BUN201017BUSINESS1

FIVE of Bundy's brightest business minds are about to compete in the World Cup of school business comps.

The Bundaberg North State High School girls proved they were the best in the country at the QUT Blueshift Business Case Competition earlier this year and now Britney Callaghan, Kira Lloyd-Jones, Brittany Wardley, Emma Deighton and Georgia Douglass will be competing against international rivals, the Rongatai College team from Wellington, New Zealand.

The Kiwis challenged our girls to a trans-Tasman battle after hearing of their success.

At their most recent event, two of the Bundy group's members were on a biology camp, but this weekend they will be in full force, ready to claim their bragging rights over our Kiwi cousins.

"We get a case and we have four hours to refine their business model, which can look at the best places to open up a new store, supply, demand, profitability and marketing,” the girls said.

"We don't get to use the internet or have our teacher's help, we get a dictionary and that's about it.

"We've had a couple of practice cases with companies like Uber and Amazon Fresh.”

Georgia Douglass said with the Uber case study they had to improve the supply-demand element along with safety.

With more people wanting instant transportation, Georgia said they came up with ideas like Uber Kids, with heightened security like in-car cameras.

Another proposal was to allow customers to request the gender of drivers and vice versa, in light of recent sexual harassment cases involving ride-sharing services.

Business communication and technology teacher Keri Jensen said the girls had worked incredibly hard to prepare, even getting together in the afternoons to practice analysing cases.

"I think their presentation and creativity is what will set them apart from the New Zealand team,” Mrs Jensen said.

"With all the practising, they have great time management, focus and enthusiasm.”

Britney said the girls were most grateful to Mrs Jensen for her support and encouragement throughout the experience.

"We've all improved so much, even in the way we speak when presenting - where we used to sway and fidget, now we stand with confidence and speak clearly,” she said.

The teams go head-to-head in Brisbane tomorrow.