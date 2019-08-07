Students diving into seagrass reef-search

A GROUP of six Year 10 and 11 students from Bundaberg Christian College will swap their school uniforms for snorkelling gear next week as they take a dive into research.

They'll be leaving on Monday for a trip north to the Capricornia region of the Great Barrier Reef where they'll be collecting data on sea grass to create statistics on how it is faring.

This year will mark the first time Bundaberg Christian College will be embarking on the trip with other schools from the region going in the past.

The students will collect the data by snorkelling and walking on the reef.

Student Quin Harbison said they were looking forward to the journey.

"I can't speak for everyone, but I'm really looking forward to the idea of being on the reef and doing science and snorkelling,” he said.

"I like snorkelling and I like science so it sounds like fun to me.

"With all the programs from the government to protect the reef, because it's one of the greatest tourist attractions, you'd think statistics would show it's improved and that's what I hope.” He said he was glad they had the opportunity to go on the trip.

"It's amazing to be at a school where there's so much stuff to do and it's so much fun, there's opportunities everywhere.”