Students develop school culture

DEVELOPING student leadership provides schools with a valuable tool to develop a positive school culture.

It is through a process of developing the leadership skills and abilities of our students that we have been able to promulgate a culture of positive and openness where leadership positions are highly sought after and respected.

Student class representatives are elected by their peers and represent their class for a period of one semester.

It is not only a matter of developing our leaders but also providing the opportunity for students to implement and practise their skills.

Every week our school captains lead the parade with minimal input from administration.

The Year 6 students, as a whole, are expected to present and run our annual Anzac Parade and Remembrance Day Parade.

Each term our student councillors meet with their class groups to assess student concerns and then meet as a group with school administration in a formal meeting where students can discuss issues of concern.

All student leaders are provided with opportunities to lead.