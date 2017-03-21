Students create stars to help end violence

BUNDABERG North State High School students and teachers have created stars made of ribbons for an anti-violence project that will be displayed at the 2018 Gold Coast Commonwealth Games.

School captain Amber Tobin said North wanted to get involved in the One Million Stars to End Violence Project as part of its Better Buddies program to ensure bullying isn't part of the school.

"I think it's really good to be able to get the juniors involved - we've had a classroom open for the last week, where students can just come in with friends and it's going to continue until July,” Amber said.

"We got the ribbon from the actual website but we are planning to make some out of recycled newspaper.”

Sports captain Skie Cronin said they had made 300 already but hoped to finish with 1000, something she said she believed they were well on track to meet and possibly surpassing.

Teacher and event organiser Keri Jensen said students had been making the stars during their lunchtime and some had even taken ribbon home to continue making the stars.

"We are going to pool our stars with the Wide Bay (Hospital and) Health Service here in Bundaberg and we'll package them up and send them away with theirs - so we can all come together here in Bundaberg and make a big impact and deliver lots and lots of stars to the Commonwealth Games next year,” she said.

For more information go to www.onemillionstars.net.