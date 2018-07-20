Students complete business workshop

TWENTY year 10 and 11 Bundaberg students have taken part in a business simulation workshop run by QPEC and hosted by Ulton.

Students were chosen from Bundaberg State High, North State High, Kepnock State High, Shalom College and St Luke's Anglican College to take part of the three-day ECOMAN workshop last week.

Students learnt how to run a business, employment skills, teamwork and business presentation.

Ulton human resources manager Ammie Cauchi said the course was a great opportunity for students.

Photos View Photo Gallery

"Our vision for this initiative is to inspire and motivate local year 10 and 11 students to consider a career in business, leading to the creation of future entrepreneurs, business owners or even future Ulton talent,” Mrs Cauchi said.

Year 11 Shalom College student Harrison Bull said the workshop has inspired him to pursue a career in business.

"I definitely want to go into accounting or financial planning,” Mr Bull said.

Students were presented certificates by Ulton staff at a ceremony on Friday.