Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Fury as students mock homeless. Picture: Instagram
Fury as students mock homeless. Picture: Instagram
Offbeat

Fury as students mock the homeless

by Ally Foster
25th Oct 2018 5:45 AM

STUDENTS have sparked outrage by dressing up as homeless people for a tramps' night out, wearing ripped clothes and dirt on their faces.

Liverpool John Moores Trampolining Society hosts the fancy dress bash every year but it has now been called out for mocking the homeless.

While on their night out in Liverpool society members wore cardboard signs around their necks donning phrases such as "50p for a bounce on my bed" and "Spare change? Meet me at the bar".

In now deleted social media posts the society told members to dress "as trampy as you can" and suggested shopping in Primark as they "do cheap shirts".

Previous editions of the annual student night out have featured cardboard signs with the phrase: "give me your change and I'll change your night".

The LJMU Trampolining Society has said they will change their annual fancy dress theme.

The student society has since apologised. Picture: Instagram
The student society has since apologised. Picture: Instagram

In a statement they said: "We realise now, that our annual choice of costume could cause offence and are sorry for any upset this may have caused, it was never our intention.

-Read more.

 

 

 

 
costumes editors picks homeless students

Top Stories

    Help maintain Bundy's coral reefs this weekend

    premium_icon Help maintain Bundy's coral reefs this weekend

    Environment WORLD-CLASS dive sites are just one of Bundaberg's qualities and maintaining a healthy reef is important not only for tourism but for marine life in general.

    HEALTH: Eating organic 'reduces risk of cancer'

    premium_icon HEALTH: Eating organic 'reduces risk of cancer'

    Health A recent study found eating organic food reduced the risk of cancer

    RAPIST AT MURDER INQUEST: 'If I was involved, I'd deny it'

    premium_icon RAPIST AT MURDER INQUEST: 'If I was involved, I'd deny it'

    Crime Murdered Bundaberg cabbie's sister's heartfelt plea

    Local Partners