Students ad to stop road chaos

CHIN UP: Justin Barrett, Devon Bright and Darcy Cox were part of the team that came up with the campaign.

A SOCIAL media campaign aimed at young drivers who text and drive will be launched this week.

The "Chin Up'' series of ads has been devised by students to urge their peers aged 17-29 to put their mobile phones away and keep their eyes on the road.

"Most people our age do it unconsciously,'' said Bundaberg business and professional communications student Justin Barrett, who came up with the campaign along with four others at the government-sponsored CO-LAB Youth Road Safety Challenge.

"They're on their phones all day long and so don't think about it in the car. Sometimes driving can be monotonous.

"They think they can get away with it ... people our age think they are invincible and good drivers.”

Videos will run on YouTube, Facebook and Snapchat for six weeks, starting Friday.

Mr Barrett said he and fellow team members - Bright, Cox, Megan Dudley and Babak Khosravi - wanted "to get people's attention and perhaps use humour''.

Road Safety Minister Mark Bailey said he was confident the campaign would connect with the target audience.

"It's confronting that 12.5 per cent of Queensland's population are aged 16-24 but account for nearly a quarter of all serious casualties on our roads.”