Students $10K richer after winning innovation challenge

THE creative and innovative ideas of two Bundaberg university students have won them $10,000.

The CQUniversity duo, Branyon Apel and Polani Shadur, claimed the cash prize in the Telstra Innovation Challenge 2017 with their prototype of a Flexible Fertigation Pump System for orchards and farms.

Engineering (Mechatronics) student Mr Apel and Agriculture student Mr Shadur.

beat the other two finalist teams from RMIT and Macquarie University.

Along with team co-ordinator and associate lecturer Tim Whan, they were flown to Melbourne, to pitch their pump system which allows bespoke levels of nutrients and chemicals to be applied to specific parts of an orchard or farm to suit soil types, conditions and plant varieties.

The prototype system drew on a kit supplied for the competition which included a microprocessor, a cellular shield, sensors, switches and LEDs.

Mr Apel says he was attracted to help with the hardware and software for the pump system due to his background growing up on a grazing property and his studies in mechatronics, technology which combimes electronics and mechanical engineering.

"The system monitors its own health in terms of pump temperature, source water level and output pressures, as well as recording the nutrient dosages applied in each geographic area of the farming operation,” he said.

Mr Shadur was born in Zimbabwe and moved to Australia as a young child.

He initially trained and worked as a radio technician before moving to Childers with a plan to use his CQUni agricultural studies as a pivot into a career in sustainable farming.

Recently, his work experience in the agriculture industry has turned into part-time work with Austchilli, the largest chilli company in Australia.

His background and career aspirations convinced him to help discover client needs and dosage rates for the pump system.

"The pump operations and chemical delivery levels are communicated via the 4G cellular network to mobile technology,” he says.

"This does not require a pump technician to be physically present to operate the manual systems that are less accurate and less responsive to varietal and soil requirements.”