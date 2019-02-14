Menu
A LifeFlight helicopter has been called to take a boy from Bundaberg Hospital after he was hit by a car.
Breaking

BREAKING: Student hit by vehicle in horror morning incident

Toni Benson-Rogan
by
14th Feb 2019 7:51 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A SCHOOL-AGED student has been hit by a vehicle in Childers.

The young boy, whose exact age is unclear, is en route to Bundaberg Hospital after he was struck by the vehicle on Churchill St about 6.45am.

A Queensland Ambulance spokeswoman said the boy sustained head injuries during the incident and is believed to be in a stable condition, but paramedics were taking precautions due to the injury.

A RACQ LifeFlight helicopter has been requested to meet the ambulance at Bundaberg Hospital for transportation, where he will be flown to is not confirmed.

This is a developing story. More to come.

bundaberg hospital child incident pedestrian hit by car racq lifeflight helicopter traffic incident
Bundaberg News Mail

