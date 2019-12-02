Student speaks at engineer forum

Jake Druett was the first Bundaberg student to graduate from a degree in Mechatronics and recently delivered a speech at the Engineers Australia Central Regional Forum.

Jake Druett was the first Bundaberg student to graduate from a degree in Mechatronics and recently delivered a speech at the Engineers Australia Central Regional Forum.

A MECHATRONICS student has delivered a presentation at a regional forum after he became the first person to graduate with the degree in Bundaberg.

Jake Druett was one of eight presenters at the Engineers Australia Central Regional Forum, with more than 30 engineers attending from around the state.

Mr Druett recently graduated from CQUniversity and claimed the title of the first student in Bundaberg to complete a degree in mechatronics.

He was also awarded with the ‘best student presentation’ for his final project, which he delivered at the engineering forum.

“I was honoured to be asked to present at the Engineers Australia conference, it was a great privilege to present to and meet other engineers in the region,” he said. “As for graduating, it hasn’t really sunk in, it feels like I’ll be going back to CQU next March and there’s a constant feeling of assessments being due.”

Since graduating, Mr Druett has been employed by an organisation that supplies aircraft equipment.