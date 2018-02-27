Student payment changes just sinking in

A CQUniversity spokesman says it's too early to tell what impact the change will have.

A CQUniversity spokesman says it's too early to tell what impact the change will have. Mike Knott BUN031117NURSING1

BUNDABERG students will be able to start university a little sooner because of changes that make it easier for them to be considered independent for student payments.

But a CQUniversity spokesman said while the university welcomed all initiatives that made it easier for students to access and qualify for financial support, the latest change was an "incremental improvement” and it was too early to tell whether the flow-on effects would be significant for students or for enrolments.

To qualify as independent for Youth Allowance and ABSTUDY Living Allowance, students from regional or remote areas must earn at least $24,836 before starting further study.

Previously, students had to wait 18 months after leaving school before qualifying for independent payments, delaying their studies for up to two years.

Now, the Federal Government has reduced the time regional and remote students must spend earning this income, from 18 months to 14 months, allowing them to study with financial support one year after leaving high school.

For more information about the Commonwealth's student payments and independence rules, visit humanservices.gov.au/students.