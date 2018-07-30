Student literacy boost on its way

READ UP: The campaign aims to boost literacy.

ALL 423 students at Bargara State School are set to receive a literacy boost thanks to the launch of Dymocks' Books for Kids campaign.

During Books for Kids week (August 4-12), Dymocks stores across the country will donate $1 from every children's book bought to Dymocks Children's Charities literacy programs.

Dymocks Bundaberg chose Bargara State School as its local beneficiary of the Library Regeneration program.

The company's Children's Charities will also be doubling the value of funds raised by Dymocks Bundaberg in the form of new books for the school library.

The Library Regeneration program provides a wide range of high quality books chosen by the students and teachers. The program aims to improve the students' literacy skills.

Dymocks Bundaberg owner Philip Freeman said he was delighted to support literacy at a local level.

"We know that reading is an essential life skill and supporting children's literacy is a key component of our community engagement,” he said.

"We're proud to be working with Dymocks Children's Charities to provide Bargara State School with new and engaging books for their students.

"Reading a good book is one of life's great pleasures and our customers love nothing more than buying books for their kids.

"During Books for Kids week, people can help share the life-changing impact of books with other kids, too. We're encouraging all our customers and community to get involved.”