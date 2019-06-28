Student killed in shark attack

A holiday-maker has died after being savaged by three sharks while diving in the Bahamas.

Tragic Jordan Lindsey, 21, from California, was snorkelling with Rose Island's swimming pigs when she was cornered by the trio of tiger sharks.

Jordan Lindsey was tragically attacked by sharks and died in the Bahamas while on holiday with her parents. Picture: Facebook

According to The Sun, Lindsey's father Michael watched on in horror as the fearsome tiger sharks tore off her right arm before taking chunks out of each leg.

The New York Post reported that Jordan's mother was in the water nearby and pulled her daughter to shore following the attack. "She said it happened so fast, and no one yelled anything," said Mr Lindsey.

He wept: "We already miss her so much. She was so caring. She loved all animals. It's ironic she would die getting attacked by a shark."

Lindsey was declared dead at Nassau's Doctor's Hospital.

Jordan Lindsey was an animal lover and was swimming with the iconic wild pigs of Rose Island in the Bahamas when she was cornered and attacked by three sharks. Picture: Facebook

The attack is thought to be the first shark-related fatality in the Bahamas for over 10 years.

Eyewitness Jace Holton, 32, was on the same boat as Jordan - and even took a photo of the shark after the attack.

She told MailOnline: "About 45 minutes after [the attack] we snorkelled in that exact spot is when people ran on to our side saying a girl had been bitten by a shark and it look pretty severe.

"On my side of the island we didn't see any. But everyone got out of the water and we were pretty scared.

"When we were getting back on the boat there were two small sharks still in the water and there was one large shark that I sent my brother a picture of that was still in the water."

A State Department spokesman said: "We can confirm a US citizen in the Bahamas succumbed to her injuries following a shark attack on June 2."

Wayne Rooney and wife Coleen enjoyed a trip to see the iconic wild pigs in 2015. And Tamara Ecclestone and her kids were seen enjoying a break on the beach with the swimming ovines in 2017.

Kourtney Kardashian has also made the trip to the Bahamas to enjoy the water with the pigs, which have become a favourite with Instagramming tourists.

Tiger sharks are common in the Caribbean and temperate waters. Picture: Supplied

ARE TIGER SHARKS DANGEROUS

Tiger sharks are considered the world's most dangerous shark after the great white and second only in recorded fatal attacks on humans.

They have their name because of their dark stripes down its body - mimicking a tiger's pattern.

They can grow to be more than 16 feet in length - but typically reach 13 feet.

Their teeth are unique with very sharp, pronounced serrations and an unmistakeable sideways-pointing tip.

Jordan Lindsey was killed by three sharks. Picture: Supplied

Tiger sharks are solitary, nocturnal hunters.

It typically eats crustaceans, fish, seals, birds, squid, turtles, sea snakes, dolphins and even smaller sharks.

They live in tropical and temperate waters.

The predator is considered a near-threatened species.

