Caleb Souter, 20, is out on bail after he allegedly punched Nathan Welch and left him in a critical condition.
Crime

Student given bail after punch leaves man critical

by KEAGAN ELDER
3rd Aug 2019 1:32 PM
THE man charged with grievous bodily harm after allegedly coward punching another person, leaving him in a critical condition is out on bail.

Police allege 20-year-old Rosslea man Caleb Souter struck young father and James Cook University student Nathan Welch from behind outside the Uni Bar on James Cook Dr about 11.45pm on Thursday.

A toga themed party was being held at the bar to mark the start of the new semester.

Mr Souter, a physiotherapist student at JCU, was granted bail in the Townsville Magistrates Court on Saturday.

Mr Welch, 21, was allegedly struck once to the head before he fell and hit his head on the ground.

He was taken to Townsville Hospital in a critical condition.

A Townsville Hospital spokeswoman said the man was in a critical but stable condition on Saturday.

Magistrate Peter Smid took into consideration Mr Souter's young age and his clean record before giving him bail.

Mr Smid said Mr Souter was to have no contact with the victim.

Mr Souter sat silently in the dock and was supported by his family in the public gallery.

The matter was adjourned to October 21.

