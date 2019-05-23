Student falls to her death taking photo

A university student has fallen to her death after trying to take a photograph at a scenic lookout point along Highway 101 which stretches from California to Washington, on the west coast of the US.

According to CNN, the student from Oregon has been identified as Michelle Casey, who police say was seriously injured when she slipped and fell while taking pictures at Neahkahnie Mountain.

The victim has been identified by police as 21-year-old Michelle Casey.

The 21-year-old who was majoring in kinesiology reportedly landed on a tree when she fell, which stopped her from falling into the Pacific Ocean below.

In a press release from local police, assistance for a rope rescue was called midmorning on Sunday. Due to difficult terrain, the team were unable to reach Ms Casey for several hours before she was flown to a Portland hospital, where she died from the injuries.

In a statement to KOIN, a family member said Ms Casey had a "loving, giving heart".

"Michelle Casey was born in joy on Christmas Eve, 1997," her family noted in a statement. "From that moment, she was a gift to her family. Michelle always brought people together with her bubbly personality.

"She loved being outdoors and was at the beach - her favourite place - on Sunday."

A friend of Ms Casey, Tyson Zagelow, told KOIN that the 21-year-old came from a loving family and sang in the choir.

"I just want people to basically know that she's just the most loving person that I've probably ever known," he said.

View from the top of Neahkahnie Mountain, near where Michelle Casey fell.

Ms Casey's tragic death follows the death of a 19-year-old student who plunged to her death while taking a selfie on a tenth floor balcony in Lithuania.

Viktoria Grinkevich, from Belarus, was taking a late night picture when the tragedy happened.

Friends said she stepped on a stool then climbed onto the handrail on the balcony. She lost her balance and fell 28 metres.

In April, 22-year-old university student Sydney Monfries died after falling 12 metres in the stairwell of the campus' clock tower at 3.20am. According to local authorities, Ms Monfries and a group of friends were climbing the off-limits building to take photographs of the city skyline, when she fell through an opening on one of the landings.

According to the New York Post, climbing the structure was a popular tradition on campus and was considered to be a "rite of passage" for senior students who would climb the tower before touching the bell and take photos from the top.

22-year-old Sydney Monfries fell 12m after climbing tower for Instagram snaps

In 2018, an Israeli teenager fell to his death at an iconic waterfall in California's Yosemite National Park after trying to mimic a popular social media photograph.

Tomer Frankfurter, 18, of Jerusalem was near the top of Nevada Fall when he fell more than 180 metres.

In Australia, a whale watching event turned to disaster when a young man slipped at least 10 metres to his death from the top of a Sydney cliff while taking a photo.

The teenager, Gavin Paul Zimmerman, who was whale watching from Sydney's Royal National Park was with a group of friends when he fell off the cliff.